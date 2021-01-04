By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 852 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths over the last 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, 607 are confirmed from 2,361 PCR tests. There are 245 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 7 months to 100 years old, with 40 being the median age. The dates of positive tests range from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.

According to Health Department officials, today’s report likely does not reflect a decrease in the spread of the virus in the community. Instead, the are attributing the relatively low number of new cases to the limited availability of testing last week.

The Health Department says they are anticipating an increase in new cases in the coming weeks due to the holidays.

There have been 3,241 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 982.

Of the five new deaths, the Health Department says all are associated with long-term care facilities. One patient was in their 70s, two were in their 80s and two were in their 90s.

There have been 56,262 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

