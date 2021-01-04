Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department is adding a new distribution location for COVID-19 vaccines.
The health department already has a clinic in downtown Pittsburgh and now vaccinations will be available for health care organizations and facilities in the phase 1A category at The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh – Monroeville Convention Center.
The health department says 700 organizations or facilities have requested vaccinations for personnel who provide direct or indirect care to patients.
Vaccinations at the two locations are by invite only.
The county is expected to release the first version of its vaccination plan in the coming week.
