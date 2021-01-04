By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cinemark says it will be reopening its movie theaters this Friday across Pennsylvania.

Each Cinemark theater will follow local mandates for coronavirus safety, the company says. In addition, the chain says its employees will undergo training, will be required to wear face masks and will get a wellness check before every shift.

They are also appointing a cleanliness and safety monitor at each location.

The theaters will follow these protocols:

• Each auditorium will be extensively disinfected between showtimes using pressurized sprayers with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

• Theatres will have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing.

• Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

• Face masks will be mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks and gloves will be required for all employees.

• Cinemark is raising the fresh air rate by adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres.

• All public and high-touch spaces will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes.

• Ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer will be available for customer use.

• Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. With that, cash payments options will be limited.

Visitors can also book private watch parties for groups. “Comeback Classics” parties are $99 and new movie viewings are $149.

These are the theaters that will be reopening in the Pittsburgh-area on Friday, Jan. 8:

Cinemark North Hills and XD

851 Providence Boulevard, Pittsburgh PA 15237

Cinemark Center Township Marketplace

99 Wagner Road, Monaca PA 15061

Cinemark Monroeville Mall and XD

600 Monroeville Mall, Monroeville PA 15146

Cinemark Robinson Township and XD

2100 Settlers Ridge Center Dr., Robinson Township PA 15205