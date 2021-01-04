PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In just hours, COVID-19 mitigation restrictions will be reduced across the state of Pennsylvania — allowing restaurants and businesses to reopen their doors to customers.
Restrictions put in place by Governor Wolf last month will expire at 8:00 a.m. Monday.
Places like gyms and restaurants have been counting down to being able to open their doors again.
Restaurants have been closed or forced to do takeout-only since December 12th.
Governor Wolf and and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the restrictions helped to flatten the curve across the state following the post-Thanksgiving surge in Coronavirus cases.
So for restaurants — this now means they can have 50% capacity for indoor dining if they are self certified.
If they are not self certified, they can only have 25% capacity.
RELATED STORIES
- COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Dept. Of Health Will Not Lift Restrictions, Indoor Dining Ban Before Jan. 4, Status Unclear Going Forward
- COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Several Restaurants Defy Statewide Restrictions, Stay Open For Indoor Dining
- COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Several Restaurants Defy Statewide Restrictions, Stay Open For Indoor Dining
- COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Pa. Restaurant And Lodging Association Calls For Reversal Of Indoor Dining Shutdown
- COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Limits Gatherings, Shuts Down Indoor Dining And Suspends High School Sports For 3 Weeks
Now, Some restaurants in the area had defied the order over the past three weeks.
Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen says legal action may be taken against them.
According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, some restaurants will stay doing only takeout because January is not a busy time of year for dining in.
As for gyms and fitness centers — they’re opening at 50% capacity.
And it comes when people are starting their New Years resolutions to work out more.
Gyms are strongly encouraged to have their guests use appointments and prioritize outdoor activities.
As businesses are reopening, Governor Wolf is encouraging people to not let their guard down against the virus.
Only the temporary restrictions that were put in place on December 12 are expiring. Previous regulations that were in place before then will remain in place. Those include:
- Child care may open, complying with guidance
- Congregate care restrictions in place
- Prison and hospital restrictions determined by individual facilities
- Schools subject to CDC and commonwealth guidance.
- Telework must continue unless impossible
- Businesses with in-person operations must follow updated business and building safety requirements
- Masks are required in businesses
- All in-person businesses may operate at 75% occupancy, except where noted
- Self-certified restaurants may open at 50% capacity for indoor dining; Restaurants that have not self-certified are at 25% capacity for indoor dining,
- On-premises alcohol consumption prohibited unless part of a meal; cocktails-to-go and carryout beverages are allowed
- Serving alcohol for on-site consumption must end at 11 p.m., and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight
- Personal care services (including hair salons and barbershops) open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only
- Indoor recreation and health facilities (such as gyms and spas) open at 50% occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged; fitness facilities directed to prioritize outdoor activities.
- All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and museums) open at 50% occupancy.
- Construction at full capacity with continued implementation of protocol.
- Hospitals are still being monitored to determine if elective procedure reductions should be ordered regionally.
- The out-of-state testing requirement is still in place.
- Local governments may still have more strict guidance in place.
- Gatherings limits determined using maximum occupancy calculator.
- Face coverings are required to be worn indoors and outdoors if you are away from your home.
- Unnecessary travel should be limited.
You must log in to post a comment.