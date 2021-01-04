PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In just hours, COVID-19 mitigation restrictions will be reduced across the state of Pennsylvania — allowing restaurants and businesses to reopen their doors to customers.

Restrictions put in place by Governor Wolf last month will expire at 8:00 a.m. Monday.

Places like gyms and restaurants have been counting down to being able to open their doors again.

Restaurants have been closed or forced to do takeout-only since December 12th.

Governor Wolf and and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the restrictions helped to flatten the curve across the state following the post-Thanksgiving surge in Coronavirus cases.

So for restaurants — this now means they can have 50% capacity for indoor dining if they are self certified.

If they are not self certified, they can only have 25% capacity.

Now, Some restaurants in the area had defied the order over the past three weeks.

Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen says legal action may be taken against them.

According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, some restaurants will stay doing only takeout because January is not a busy time of year for dining in.

As for gyms and fitness centers — they’re opening at 50% capacity.

And it comes when people are starting their New Years resolutions to work out more.

Gyms are strongly encouraged to have their guests use appointments and prioritize outdoor activities.

As businesses are reopening, Governor Wolf is encouraging people to not let their guard down against the virus.

Only the temporary restrictions that were put in place on December 12 are expiring. Previous regulations that were in place before then will remain in place. Those include: