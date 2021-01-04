Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Global Links is asking people for help making personal care kits for those in need.
Global Links says people care register to create a care kit of essential personal hygiene items not covered by SNAP benefits and drop them off at their headquarters in Green Tree during the month of January.
The kits will go to people in need, including those facing homelessness.
For more information on how to sign up and what items to include in the kit, visit Global Links’ website.
