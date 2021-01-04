Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — The Jefferson Hills Police Department is informing the public ahead of time that police activity will be taking place on Monday due to a training exercise.
The Police Department says that there will be police activity both inside and outside the old Thomas Jefferson High School located at 310 Old Clairton Road.
They say that loud noises may be heard in and around the building and that access to the property will be limited while the training is going on.
Police say that the noise will be related to the training exercise.
