By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Marshall-Shadeland.
On Monday, police responded to a ShotSpotter alert and a call from medics to the 2800 block of Shadeland Avenue. The victim was alert when officials arrived, police say.
The victim told police he was shot on the 2700 block of Shadeland Avenue. He went across the street to medics for assistance, law enforcement says. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police say two men in light-colored hoodies were seen leaving the area.
