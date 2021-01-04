By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 8,992 new cases of Coronavirus and 122 additional deaths over the last 48 hours.

There were 4,579 new cases reported Sunday, and 3,226 additional positive cases reported today.

The Health Department says, “The case counts today are atypically low as a result of technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. This technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system on Sunday or Monday as the death data comes from a different server.”

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 25-31 stood at 15.0%.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 665,097 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 5,529 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 1,149 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 16,361.

#COVID19 Update (as of 1/4/21 at 12:00 am):

• 8,992 additional positive cases of COVID-19 (1/3 & 1/4)

• 665,097 total cases statewide

• 16,361 deaths statewide

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 54,465 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 9,827 diagnosed cases. Out of total deaths, 9,023 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

On Monday, long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania began administering COVID-vaccinations to its residents and staff.

Approximately 19,437 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

