By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania House Representative Mike Reese (R-Westmoreland/Somerset) has died of an apparent brain aneurysm.

Reese had recently been re-elected in the November 3 general election as Representative of Pennsylvania’s 59th district, which serves parts of Westmoreland and Somerset counties.

He was first elected to the Pa. House of Representatives in 2008, taking office in the 2009-10 legislative session.

Reese served as the Pa. House Republican Caucus as caucus secretary during the 2019-20 session and was elected to serve as chairman of the caucus in the 2020-21 session.

He died Saturday afternoon at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital with his family by his side following the apparent brain aneurysm.

In a statement, Pa. House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said:

“On behalf of the entire House Republican Caucus, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Rep. Mike Reese.” “More than a friend to all of us, and one of our caucus leaders, Mike was a devoted husband and father. His wife, three young children and extended family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.” “I have known Mike since he took office in 2009 and have been proud to witness his many legislative accomplishments, especially his tireless work on behalf of Pennsylvania’s students and families. Mike was a model legislator who thoughtfully put his constituents first. His spirit, presence and counsel will be sorely missed.”

On December 7, Reese tested positive for Coronavirus.

Reese, a native of Mt. Pleasant, graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School before attending Duquesne University where he received a Bachelor’s degree and Seton Hill University where he received a Masters degree.

He is survived by his wife Angela and three children.

Reese was 42 years old.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.