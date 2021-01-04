PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for the driver who allegedly threw a destructive device out of a moving truck on Sunday night.

Police are searching for a white two-tone older model pickup truck.

Police believe the vehicle was involved in an incident that happened on Penn Avenue in Lawrenceville just after 9:00 p.m. on Sunday night.

Police and firefighters were called out for reports of an IED (improvised incendiary device) that was thrown from a moving vehicle.

Penn Avenue was closed between 35th and 40th Street while investigators were processing the scene.

Police say no one was injured, but a vehicle parked nearby was damaged.

Police are also investigating possible reports of an explosion in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street in the Hill District just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Two separate bomb squads are investigating these incidents.

If you have any information on these incidents, or recognize this pickup truck, you’re being asked to call police.