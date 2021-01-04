By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PPG will be the first company to ever appear on Penguins’ equipment.

The Pens named PPG the “official helmet entitlement partner” for the 2020-21 season. The players will wear the PPG logo on their helmets for all games and the playoffs.

Our friends at @PPG will be the first-ever helmet entitlement partner for the upcoming hockey season. Full details on our new 𝓅𝒶𝒾𝓃𝓉 𝒷𝓊𝒸𝓀ℯ𝓉𝓈: https://t.co/BUUsLJRH2S pic.twitter.com/SOVEdCMW6E — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 4, 2021

The logo will be on the left and right sides of helmets.

“We are proud to showcase PPG on our helmets as the first corporate partner on Penguins’ game equipment,” said David Morehouse, president and CEO of the team, in a statement.

“It’s exciting to expand our long-term partnership with PPG, an iconic Pittsburgh company, by providing additional exposure to millions of fans, viewers and social media followers across the world – especially during our games at PPG Paints Arena.”