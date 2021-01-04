CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG, PPG Paints Arena

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PPG will be the first company to ever appear on Penguins’ equipment.

The Pens named PPG the “official helmet entitlement partner” for the 2020-21 season. The players will wear the PPG logo on their helmets for all games and the playoffs.

The logo will be on the left and right sides of helmets.

“We are proud to showcase PPG on our helmets as the first corporate partner on Penguins’ game equipment,” said David Morehouse, president and CEO of the team, in a statement.

“It’s exciting to expand our long-term partnership with PPG, an iconic Pittsburgh company, by providing additional exposure to millions of fans, viewers and social media followers across the world – especially during our games at PPG Paints Arena.”

