By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Steelers fan is up for a major NFL award.
The league has announced its finalists for the Ford “Hall of Fans” 2021 induction. It recognizes the most passionate football fans from across the country.
Six new fans are up for the title this year including Steelers fan Justin Laveing. He’s up against other major fans including a Browns fan and a Ravens fan.
Laveing, who is known as “T-Dog,” organizes socially-distanced tailgates and autograph sessions for other fans. He also hosts a podcast and is very active in his community.
Laveing was nominated by Steelers legend Lynn Swann.
You have the chance to vote for the top fan.
Voting is open now through Feb. 1.
To cast your vote for Laveing, click here.
The winners will be honored at the Pro Football Hall of Fame during Enshrinement Week in the summer.
You must log in to post a comment.