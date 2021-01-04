CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Some cities in West Virginia had rainfall amounts last year totaling in the top 10 ever recorded.

Bluefield had its second-highest annual rainfall in 2020.

The National Weather Service says the nearly 53 inches of rain was surpassed only by the 54.2 inches recorded in 2004.

Elkins received 56.5 inches of rainfall last year, the 10th highest in its history.

On the other end of the scale, Wheeling saw its fourth driest year with 32.2 inches of rainfall.

The weather service says that’s more than seven inches below the city’s average.

