CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Khan is the Steelers' vice president of football and business administration.
Filed Under:Football, Houston Texans, Local TV, NFL, Omar Khan, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOUSTON (KDKA) — The Houston Texans interviewed Omar Khan for the team’s general manager opening.

The team announced the news Monday night on Twitter.

Khan is the Steelers’ vice president of football and business administration. He was hired by the Steelers in 2001 after working with the New Orleans Saints.

During the season, Houston fired coach and general manager Bill O’Brien.

Comments