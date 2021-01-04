Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOUSTON (KDKA) — The Houston Texans interviewed Omar Khan for the team’s general manager opening.
The team announced the news Monday night on Twitter.
The Texans have met with Omar Khan to interview for the General Manager role.
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 5, 2021
A very good man who is a valued member of #Steelers management team… He would be a big loss… https://t.co/hCerWPbd9I
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 5, 2021
Khan is the Steelers’ vice president of football and business administration. He was hired by the Steelers in 2001 after working with the New Orleans Saints.
During the season, Houston fired coach and general manager Bill O’Brien.
