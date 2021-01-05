CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. along Walbridge Street.

Firefighters smashed out windows and spent time working on the second floor of the home.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Fire crews tell KDKA that a man who lives at the home was asleep and woke up to smoke.

He evacuated to the roof of the porch, where firefighters rescued him with ladders.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

