By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. along Walbridge Street.
Firefighters smashed out windows and spent time working on the second floor of the home.
Fire crews tell KDKA that a man who lives at the home was asleep and woke up to smoke.
He evacuated to the roof of the porch, where firefighters rescued him with ladders.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
