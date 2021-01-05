HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Senate Republicans today will refuse to seat Democrat Jim Brewster at a swearing-in ceremony.

This comes with some harsh words from the Democrats.

They’re saying the Republican majority is trying to “steal an Election” and are “abusing the process.”

All of this revolves around the election of Democratic Senator Jim Brewster and Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli.

Brewster beat Ziccarelli by 69 votes in the November 3rd election, according to state-certified returns last month.

Today is when state lawmakers are supposed to be sworn in for a new two-year session.

RELATED STORIES:

State Senate Democrats said on Monday that the Republican majority will not let Brewster take his seat for a fourth term.

Senate Minority Leader Jay called the Republicans’ refusal to swear in Brewster today “unlawful.”

“We cannot allow a process within the State Senate to usurp the court’s authority to be able to look at this matter and resolve this matter. We’re opening pandora’s box on this matter,” Costa said.

The contest between Brewster and Ziccarelli came down to court decisions, which said mail-in ballots that lack a handwritten date on the ballot envelope is not a reason to disqualify someone’s vote.

More recently, on Friday, Ziccarelli filed a complaint with the Senate.