By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Over 150 residents and employees at the Kane Community Living Center in Ross Township received their first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine on Monday.
60 residents were vaccinated along with 91 employees. Four of the residents declined to receive the vaccination.
Employees who wished to receive the vaccine but did not receive it on Monday will receive it on Tuesday.
The CVS Pharmacy team responsible for administering the vaccine will return to the facility on January 25 and 26 to administer the boosters.
Vaccinations are scheduled to be administered at the Glen Hazel facility on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Residents and employees at the McKeesport and Scott facilities will receive their vaccines on January 30 and 31.
