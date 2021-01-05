PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – SWAT officers have surrounded a Lawrenceville row house in search of a man suspected of throwing an explosive on Penn Avenue Sunday night.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan reports police sources say the suspect is an elderly man in his 80s with a record. They also suspect him of blowing up portable toilets in November.

Pittsburgh SWAT fired flashbangs, but a search of the home on Ligonier Street revealed the suspect wasn’t there.

Pittsburgh Police say they responded to the 3600 block of Penn Avenue in Lawrenceville for reports of an IED that was thrown from a moving vehicle just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Residents told KDKA “the whole neighborhood shook.”

A parked vehicle was damaged in the reported explosion, and there were no injuries.

Pittsburgh Police released photos of a white two-tone older model pickup truck they were looking for in connection with the incident.

Police believe the suspect has been making small bombs and IEDs in the house for some time and is suspected of blowing up two porta johns in separate incidents in November.

Andy Sheehan reports police believed he was holed up in Lawerenceville, but some police sources are now saying they believe he left the house about an hour before the raid on a bicycle.

A search of the house, according to police sources, turned up an assault rifle, an AK-47, and some bomb-making equipment.

