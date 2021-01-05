By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 8,818 new cases of Coronavirus and 185 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 673,915 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 5,630 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 1,182 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 25-31 stood at 15%.

The statewide death toll has risen to 16,546.

There are 3,315,134 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 54,956 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 10,042 diagnosed cases. Out of total deaths, 9,079 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania have began administering COVID-vaccinations to its residents and staff.

Approximately 19,731 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

