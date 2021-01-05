PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A group of Democratic lawmakers are looking to help homeowners and those who need help with their rent.

So many people across the state can’t pay their bills after losing their jobs or getting wages cut due to the pandemic.

So lawmakers, including a few from Allegheny County wanted to do something about it.

Those local state lawmakers are representative Sara Innamorato and Summer Lee.

According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, they introduced a bill in the state House and Senate that would extend an eviction moratorium 60 days after the end of Governor Tom Wolf’s emergency disaster declaration.

Right now, Governor Wolf’s disaster declaration is supposed to end at the end of February, but he may renew it for another 90 days as this date gets closer.

The purpose of the bill is to help out tenants and homeowners in Pennsylvania who have been struggling to pay their bills throughout the pandemic.

State legislators say Pennsylvania expects to get around $850 million in funding for rental assistance from the latest relief package.

A spokesperson in the Governor’s office says the state is waiting for federal guidance before deciding how it will distribute the funds.

Keep in mind, the federal eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of this month, but this proposed legislation would keep a ban in place here in Pennsylvania beyond that date.