PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public School administrators say they are waiting to see if there’s a spike in COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County from the holiday break before deciding whether to begin opening schools at the start of the second semester, Jan. 27.

The district wants the total cases below 100 and the positivity rate below 10% for Allegheny County before allowing students back into school buildings.

Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet said it’s possible kids won’t return at all this year if the numbers remain high.

“That’s a possibility; but, also, we will take every chance we can get to try to get kids back to in-person learning. But, again, making sure we make those decisions that are safe for our teachers, our students, our faculty and staff, and families as well,” Dr. Hamlet said. “Unfortunately, we can’t forecast what’s going to happen, but we do know that there is going to be a holiday spike coming soon.

If students do go back, it will be students with special needs and those struggling who will go first.

It would be about a month after that when the majority of the student population could return.

Dr. Hamlet says the district has also received the last batch of laptops and iPads to have enough for every student. They will distribute them to families before the end of the month.