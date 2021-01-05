PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, our dreary weather pattern continues today with mostly cloudy skies once again expected across Western Pa. and a low snow chance this morning.

Snow should have little to no impact on your morning commute.

Our setup today finds us on the backside of a trough pumping arctic air to the New England states.

It’s anchored by a fairly powerful upper low sitting well off into the Atlantic Ocean.

Rough seas for any ships heading to Europe from the US right now.

This flow will continue through at least Wednesday with us seeing a deep flow of winds coming in from the north.

This flow of colder air should keep us inverted with warmer air trapped at the surface by the cooler mid level temperatures.

This is why we are expecting overcast skies both today and tomorrow.

I am maintaining partly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday for now.

With the cloudy skies expect no big ups or downs with temperatures.

Yesterday’s temperature spread was just four degrees with a high of 36 and a low at midnight falling to 32 degrees.

I think today’s high should be close to yesterday’s high with lows this morning falling to the upper 20’s.

When it comes to precipitation chances, the best chance for precipitation may come this morning with the low snow chances.

I have maintained a small snow chance for Wednesday as a warm front slides through the area and I have also added an isolated chance for snow on Saturday as we get another blast of cold air sliding in.

At this time model data is showing both fronts moving through dry.

