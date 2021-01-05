By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CORRY, Pa. (KDKA) — State police have issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl reportedly abducted by a man and woman in Erie County.

Aurora Connor, 4, was last seen at her home on Sciota Road in Corry, Pennsylvania.

Connor has blonde hair and blue eyes and weighs about 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing maroon jogging pants and a matching top.

According to state police, she was reportedly abducted by 20-year-old Cheyenne Redmond and 40-year-old Brian Slidell.

Redmond also has blonde hair.

Slidell is described as being a white male with brown and gray hair. He is balding.

They are traveling in a gray-colored, two-door Honda vehicle with the license plate, LFL8654. It has front bumper damage.

Amber Alert. Call 911 if Seen.

Anyone who has spotted them is urged to call 911 immediately.

