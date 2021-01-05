By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A local state representative was not sworn in on Tuesday because she is recovering from coronavirus.

Today, I was supposed to be sworn in to my 2nd term repping the folks of the 34th legislative district. Instead, I'll be home today, watching from my isolation and recovering from COVID myself. — Summer Lee (@SummerForPA) January 5, 2021

In a tweet, Rep. Summer Lee announced she tested positive for the virus. Lee, of Swissvale, says she is isolating at home.

“Today, I was supposed to be sworn in to my 2nd term repping the folks of the 34th legislative district. Instead, I’ll be home today, watching from my isolation and recovering from COVID myself,” Lee posted to Twitter.

In a more detailed post on her Facebook page, Lee says her case is mild and her only symptom has been a loss of smell.

“I’ve done everything in my control to mitigate risks. I’ve taken every precaution incredibly seriously! I’ve worked from home. Since the holidays/surge I’ve left home only for essentials (groceries, dentist). I’ve only unmasked in front of four people, yet I still contracted COVID,” she said on Facebook.