PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a big day in Pittsburgh as several frontline health care workers at UPMC received their second and final dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. They are the first across the state to finish getting vaccinated.

Just like that, Sylvia Owusu-Ansah, a Doctor in the ER at UPMC Children’s Hospital, was vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Just a minor pinch, and actually, my arm is not as sore as it was for the first one,” said Owusu-Ansah.

Christian Schott, an RN in the ICU at UPMC’s Passavant Hospital, is also protected.

“It’s nice to know that this is a big step forward toward an endpoint with COVID,” said Schott.

These two hospital workers are among 10 who completed their shots Tuesday morning at UPMC Children’s Hospital and are ready to hit the ground running.

“It has lifted a big burden off of my shoulders, especially engaging with family and friends who are very paranoid about the virus and getting the disease,” said Owusu-Ansah.

Both Schott and Owusu-Ansah got their first dose on Dec. 14 and had to wait 21 days before getting the second and final round. They hope that by doing this, it will set an example.

“I believe and trust the science behind it. There’s no concern of why not to get the vaccine and when you weigh the risks of infection, it’s much worse than, you know, tiny side effects from a COVID vaccine,” said Schott.

Owusu-Ansah had some minor side effects after her first shot. She said she had soreness in her arm and slight muscle aches, but couldn’t agree more with Schott.

“To be a walking, talking example of what a person looks like after vaccine — I’m still here,” said Owusu-Ansah.

UPMC plans to have everyone who wants the shot vaccinated by the end of January.