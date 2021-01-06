Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a convenience store in Westmoreland County.
The Pa. Lottery says that a Magnificent Millions $20 ticket with a $1 million prize was sold at the Eastgate Exxon & Convenience Store in Monessen.
The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date.
More information about the Pa. Lottery can be found online.
