The ticket was recently sold at a Monessen convenience store.
Filed Under:Local News, Monessen, Pennsylvania Lottery, Scratch Off Ticket, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a convenience store in Westmoreland County.

The Pa. Lottery says that a Magnificent Millions $20 ticket with a $1 million prize was sold at the Eastgate Exxon & Convenience Store in Monessen.

The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date.

More information about the Pa. Lottery can be found online.

