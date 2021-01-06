By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Wilkinsburg.
According to county police, Wilkinsburg Police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Franklin Avenue on reports of a 15-year-old male being shot.
Allegheny County Police detectives also responded to the call and their investigation found that three juvenile males were handling a firearm when it discharged and struck the 15-year-old male.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the boy as Marcus Gibson, saying he died at the scene.
County police detectives are working with the District Attorney’s Office and continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
