CLEVELAND (AP/KDKA) — Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins and rookie offensive lineman Jedrick Wills were cited for drag racing by police in Westlake, Ohio.
According to an incident report and court records, the players were stopped Tuesday morning in the suburb about 10 miles from the team’s headquarters. The report said a marijuana joint was “found and destroyed.”
It wasn’t immediately known in which vehicle it was found. A team spokesman said the Browns are aware of the incident, “gathering more information and will handle appropriately.”
Wills, who was the No. 10 overall pick in this year’s draft, said on Twitter that people were “Blowing it way out of proportion.”
Higgins is in his fifth season with Cleveland. He had two catches for 55 yards on Sunday.
On Tuesday, the Browns also reported several new coronavirus cases, including head coach Kevin Stefanski.
The Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field in the opening round of the playoffs.
