By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 881 new Coronavirus cases and 46 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 524 are confirmed from 1,830 PCR tests. There are 357 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 3 months to 100 years, with 49 being the median age. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 21 to Jan. 5. Sixty-five positive tests are more than a week old, the Health Department says.

There have been 3,299 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of these patients, 688 have been treated in the ICU and 256 have needed a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,057.

Of the 46 newly-reported deaths, one patient was in their 40s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s, 14 patients in their 70s, 18 in their 80s and nine in their 90s. Twenty-two of the deaths are associated with long-term care facilities.

The dates of death range from Nov. 28 to Jan. 5.

There have been 57,708 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

