By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) – Miners at Greene County’s Bailey Mine each year gather at the Richhill Township Firehall in partnership with the Tri-County Leathernecks to provide toys to kids in southwestern Pennsylvania.

For the fourth year, the event that takes just before Christmas appeared to grow once again.

In 2020, the miners raised an estimated $16,700 for the Leathernecks Toys for Tots drive, along with a $5,000 donation from the CONSOL Cares Foundation.

“In a year that has been so challenging to so many families, we are extremely grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in kids’ lives during the holidays,” said Zach Smith, Manager of External Affairs for CONSOL Energy. “The miners at Bailey started this a number of years ago, and has grown into an annual drive that everyone has rallied around. They absolutely love being part of this project and as a company, we’re grateful to have workers who care about their communities.”

With the pandemic and so many other factors making people feel down, the miners felt this event was more important than ever.

“This year has been really tough for everyone, for so many different reasons. Whatever we can do to bring a little joy to our community, we wanted to do it,” said Peggy Bissett, one of the coordinators of the toy drive.