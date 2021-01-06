By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON DC (KDKA) — As protesters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon, several Pennsylvania lawmakers were evacuated or put on lockdown in order to protect their safety.

Congress was in a joint session this afternoon to count the electoral votes, confirming President-Elect Joe Biden’s win, when the chaos began.

CBS NEWS: Trump supporters storm Capitol as police declare lockdown

Congressman Mike Doyle, who represents the 18th District of Pennsylvania, was one of the many lawmakers in the Capitol when it was stormed.

He says he and his staff have been ordered to shelter-in-place in his office.

“I was to lead the debate on defending Pennsylvania today, but we were later in the evening. So many members, because of COVID regulations were asked to stay in their offices till it was our time to come to the floor for the debate. Then, of course, we started to get signals from the Capitol Police to lock the door,” Congressman Doyle said.

He described as scary scene with lawmakers and their staff members being ordered to hide under their desks and guns drawn inside the building.

“We evacuated once on a bomb threat. Then, they let us back in, now we’ve been ordered to shelter in place,” Rep. Doyle said. “These protesters have breached the Capitol and they are literally steps outside the House of Representatives. There are people actually in the Senate, members in the House chamber that have been ordered to hide under their desks. The Sergeant at Arms… there are guns drawn. There’s a standoff going on as we speak at the door of the House floor as protesters are trying to break in.”

While Rep. Doyle shelters in his office, other lawmakers from Pennsylvania are also using social media to put out their word that they are safe.

Sen. Bob Casey’s staff say the senator was the only member of their team inside the Capitol today. They say that he is safe and following the directions of the Capitol Police.

Update from Casey staff: Senator Casey was the only member of our team in the Capitol complex today. He is safe and taking direction from the United States Capitol Police. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 6, 2021

Sen. Pat Toomey put out a tweet saying he is safe along with the members of his staff who are at the Capitol.

This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) January 6, 2021

Congressman Mike Kelly tells KDKA’s Jon Delano that he is sheltering and safe at an undisclosed location.

We know there is a lot of anger over this election and what’s happening in America, but this is not who we are. We resolve our disputes peacefully under the rule of law. This must stop now. My staff and I are safe and thank the Capitol Police for their bravery. — Rep. Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyPA) January 6, 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, says he and his staff are okay and want to get back to work.

We are okay & ready to get back to the Senate chamber to finish our work. These thugs cannot and will not run us off. We will continue to govern. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) January 6, 2021

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.