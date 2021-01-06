By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Six restaurants in western Pennsylvania were forced to close after they were confirmed to be open for dine-in services and refusal to comply with the temporary order that prohibited in-person dining.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture released data related to COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions between December 28, 2020, and January 3, 2021 on Tuesday. The data reflected information specific COVID-19 mitigation requirements for restaurants which include masking of employees, offering carry-out services, delivery, and curbside pickup.

It also required restaurants to prohibit dine-in services.

Between December 28, 2020, and January 3, 2021, it was found that six restaurants were ordered to close in western Pennsylvania because they were open for dine-in service.

Those restaurants were in Butler, Indiana, Mercer, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s three-week temporary mitigation order expired at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 4.

With the expiration of the order, restaurants may now open at 50-percent capacity for indoor dining.

The full report can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture website.