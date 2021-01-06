By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the Steelers set to face off against the Cleveland Browns in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger opened up and discussed a number of different topics.

Roethlisberger talked at length with Steelers.com writer Teresa Varley, discussing among other things, how it felt to watch last week’s game from home with his family.

“I enjoyed watching the game, not as much as playing in it,” said Roethlisberger. “I sat at home and watched it with my family. I felt like my son asked me a question every single play, so I felt like I was really extra engaged in it.”

Roethlisberger was among several players who head coach Mike Tomlin chose to not play in the Week 17 game, opting instead to rest those players.

Roethlisberger went on to say that he is excited for the upcoming game this weekend and values every opportunity to play in the postseason.

The Steelers last playoff game they participated in was a 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field in January 2018.

“I think every player should approach this playoff game like it could be their last playoff game ever,” said Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger mentioned how he doesn’t take it lightly to savor being able to participate in the postseason.

“Half of the teams in the NFL aren’t playing this week so it’s an honor to have the opportunity,” Roethlisberger said.

The Cleveland Browns will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski and two other coaches and players following positive tests for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The Steelers and Browns will play on Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. at Heinz Field.