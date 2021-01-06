MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A news conference, involving the NAACP, was held Wednesday morning on a federal lawsuit that was filed against a Monroeville school district. It’s over a woman who claims she was denied a position she was qualified for, because she’s in an interracial marriage.

Attorney Todd Hollis and NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference President, Kenneth Huston, spoke about the lawsuit against the Gateway School District.

“It is absolutely tragic that they have leaders who sit in positions in high places that have the mindset to embrace such a racist trope,” said NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference President, Kenneth Huston.

In the lawsuit, Korie Morton-Rozier, who was up for the Athletic Director position at the Gateway School District, said she was turned down for the position because she’s married to a Black man.

“She’s feeling a whole lot of anxiety at this point,” attorney Todd Hollis said.

Hollis and Huston are asking for board member Paul Caliari to step down fast and efficiently. They say in a text exchange with other members, Caliari allegedly wrote, “Didn’t she start dating the ‘darkies?’”

“This is extremely troubling, extremely troubling,” said Huston.

“What is Gateway willing to stand for? What principles are Gateway leadership going to use to guide us as we go forward,” said Hollis.

Meanwhile, one board member did reach out to KDKA, saying Caliari’s comment had nothing to do with Morton-Rozier not getting the job and believes much of what’s happening is politically motivated.

Hollis and Huston say they hope to speak with the district about all of this soon.

For them, this lawsuit isn’t about money, but say it’s more about change. They hope that the district looks into hiring an Equity Director.