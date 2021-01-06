By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say Daphne, the little puppy stolen Tuesday night in Frick Park, is back home.
According to police, Daphne was found in Blue Slide Park by city Public Works Department workers.
She was reunited with her owners this morning by Pittsburgh Police Zone 4 Commander Daniel Herrmann. They were ecstatic to have her back.
The 4-month-old mixed breed dog was stolen in the 2000 block of Beechwood Boulevard on Tuesday at 5:50 p.m.
Police say the dog’s owner was walking her near the Frick Park Environmental Center when an unknown man stopped and began petting the dog. Police say he then picked up Daphne and unhooked her leash.
When the woman asked for her dog back, the suspect pushed her and ran off with the dog, police say.
There has been no update from police yet on the man who stole her.
