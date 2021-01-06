By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say stole power tools from Lowe’s Home Improvement store in White Township.

Police say that in two separate incidents, a man stole more than $2,000 worth of power tools from the Lowe’s store in White Township in early December.

According to police paperwork, the man walked into the store located along Ben Franklin Road S and took the items from the store without paying for them.

The first incident occurred on December 6 and the stolen item was a DeWalt 2-tool combo kit valued at $1,197.

A second incident occurred on December 8 at the same location and the items consisted of a DeWalt 6-tool combo set valued at $499 and a brushless tool valued at $398.

Police say that the man appears to have a tattoo located on the back of his neck.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact State Police.