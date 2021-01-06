By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin says President Donald Trump needs to be banned from Twitter for the next two weeks.

On Wednesday, Twitter locked the president’s account for at least 12 hours after his tweets about the violence at the U.S. Capitol Building. Multiple posts from President Trump were removed from the site.

We’ll continue to evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter. We will keep the public informed, including if further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” the company said in a statement. “This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.”

12 hours is not sufficient. He is a danger to our democracy and should be banned from @twitter for the next 14 days. Cc: @jack https://t.co/1lCndGgzXK — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) January 7, 2021

Manchin responded Wednesday on Twitter, saying, “12 hours is not sufficient. He is a danger to our democracy and should be banned from @twitter for the next 14 days.”

Supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol, pausing Congress’ counting of the Electoral College results. Lawmakers were evacuated or put on lockdown in order to protect their safety.

Earlier in the day, as the Capitol was under siege, Manchin released a statement, saying:

“We are okay & ready to get back to the Senate chamber to finish our work. These thugs cannot and will not run us off. We will continue to govern.”