For at least one more year, it will still be known as Heinz Field.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heinz Field will remain Heinz Field through at least the 2021 season.

According to Steelers reporter Missi Matthews, the Steelers and Kraft Heinz have agreed to a one-year extension of the naming rights through the 2021 season.

Prior to the season, it appeared that it could’ve been the last year that the home of the Steelers and Pitt Panthers was known as Heinz Field.

As of now, there are no reports of any other suitors for the stadium name.

