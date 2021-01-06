By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heinz Field will remain Heinz Field through at least the 2021 season.
According to Steelers reporter Missi Matthews, the Steelers and Kraft Heinz have agreed to a one-year extension of the naming rights through the 2021 season.
The #Steelers and The Kraft Heinz Company announced today a one-year extension on the naming rights for Heinz Field. The one-year extension will ensure the name of the Steelers and the Pitt Panthers home stadium will remain @heinzfield through at least the 2021 season.
— Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) January 6, 2021
Prior to the season, it appeared that it could’ve been the last year that the home of the Steelers and Pitt Panthers was known as Heinz Field.
As of now, there are no reports of any other suitors for the stadium name.
