PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thomas Stultz of Ross Township was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment followed by 10 years of supervised release after being convicted of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.
In November 2019, Stultz pleaded guilty to the charges after being arrested in April.
Between February 6, 2019, and lasting until some time in April 2019, Stultz had been communicating online and through text messages with an undercover FBI agent, believing the FBI agent to be a minor and attempting to persuade the person to engage in sexual activity.
Stultz was arrested on April 5, 2019, when he attempted to meet the person he believed to be a minor for sexual activity.
His case was brought as part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative, which was launched in 2006 to help combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
