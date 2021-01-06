By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — As protesters breached the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C., members of the House of Representatives and Senate were told to shelter in place and the building was placed on lockdown.

Protesters made their way into the building as a joint session of Congress was meeting to finalize the results of the presidential election.

As things turned violent, several local leaders reacted and provided statements.

Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said that “President Trump and his enablers instigated this chaos and violence.”

Pa. Governor Tom Wolf said:

“What we’re seeing today is not democracy—it’s an attempted coup. We had a free and fair election. The results were clear. Republicans from Pres. Trump to PA legislative leaders need to stop the disinformation and tell their supporters the truth before there’s further violence.”

Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) provided a statement, saying the following:

“This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex.”

Congressman Mike Kelly noted that “this is not who we are,” before mentioning that he was safe at the Capitol and thanked Capitol Police for their bravery.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman said, in a three-word tweet, that ‘Democracy Will Prevail.”

Congressman Mike Doyle (D-PA) was locked in his office and spoke with KDKA political editor Jon Delano, saying that he was safe, but the guns were drawn. He also laid blame for Wednesday’s incident at President Donald Trump.

Senator Bob Casey’s (D-PA) staff noted that Senator Casey was the only member of the team at the Capitol on Wednesday, and he was safe and taking direction from Capitol Police.

City of Pittsburgh councilman Corey O’Connor called it a “terrible day for our country” and that what was going on in Washington was “not democratic.”

Congressman Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) called the violence “unacceptable” and that the “events do not advance conservative values.”

Pa. State Senator Jay Costa called what was happening in Washington, D.C. “not a lawful protest.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called the occupation of the US Capitol Building an ’embarrassment.’

