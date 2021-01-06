PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

You may be a little surprised to know that we are actually off to a fairly warm start to the year thanks in part to the heavy cloud cover. Generally, this time of year sees highs in the mid-30s and lows falling near 20 every night.

While our highs have been really spot on over the last couple of days, our lows have been a couple of degrees warmer than the seasonal average, bumping our average highs for the first couple of days of the year.

While not that impressive, the fact that we are in the top 35 warmest starts on record for the first couple of days of the year does show that things could’ve been a lot worse.

That’s out of nearly 150 years of data.

Of note – the past two years have started off even warmer than this year.

Temperatures today will be near where they were yesterday with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s and lows falling to the mid-to-upper 20s.

Again, not that much warmer than the average but still warmer.

Model data still is not too impressed with rain chances for the day as warmer air starts to roll in and I will maintain a 20-percent chance for a passing shower, likely in the form of drizzle but it will be close and some areas may even see some light snow. There could be some issues with slick road conditions in areas that are elevated.

Right now, the chance is small for any issues there.

Today will once again be overcast and the best chance for a sunny day this week comes on Thursday, followed by Friday.

Both days are expected to see partly cloudy sies and dry conditions. There will be a small precipitation chance on Saturday as cool air rolls back in.

Expect a cloudy and seasonal type of game for the Steelers weekend playoff game against Cleveland.

