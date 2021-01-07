Comments
BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — Authorities in Beaver County are alerting the public to be on guard after an inmate escaped from the Beaver County Jail.
According to the Beaver County Emergency Services Facebook page, the escapee is described as a white male who is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair.
He was last seen a blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
They have not released his name.
They say if you see him do not approach him; instead, call 911 immediately.
Authorities have called a news conference at 2:30 p.m.
