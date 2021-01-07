GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The chairman of the Westmoreland County commissioners says he is being treated for blood clots in his lungs after testing positive for coronavirus.

Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean Kertes says he is feeling beat up in the wake of his coronavirus battle, and he’s warning everyone to be careful.

“It took me off guard,” Kertes said. “I’m feeling better. I don’t feel 100 percent, going to take some time until I feel myself.”

“I’m a young guy, 34. I had mild symptoms, a slight cough, had a fever. I powered through it,” Kertes added.

The father and husband told KDKA that he thought he was on the mend until he had a tight chest.

“I started getting a tight chest, felt it was hard to breathe,” he said.

Kertes says at one point, his resting pulse rate was 130 beats per minute. His wife told him to go to the hospital.

“It kept getting worse and worse. With my wife really pushing me, I went to the hospital. That’s when they found the blood clot,” Kertes said.

Kertes says things are improving.

“It’s something I got to watch. I’m not out of the woods yet,” Kertes said.

Now on a litany of medication to help deal with the coronavirus-related clots, he has a warning to the public.

“This is not the average flu. Take this seriously if you’ve had it. If you think it’s something that can’t happen to you, it can,” Kertes said.

Commissioner Kertes says he plans on heading back to the workplace in the next few weeks.