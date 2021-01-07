Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) – Several tires were slashed in the parking lot of the Clearview Mall on Wednesday night.
People returned from the demonstrations in Washington D.C. to find their vehicles damaged.
They parked at the mall while they traveled by bus to the nation’s capital for Wednesday’s rally.
One of the owners of the cars told KDKA that they learned about the tire slashing while they were in D.C.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
