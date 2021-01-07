By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Congressman Mike Doyle is calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.
Doyle (D.Pa.) tweeted on Thursday that he is joining other members of Congress who are asking that Vice President Mike Pence and the President’s Cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment.
I have joined @RepJohnLarson and other Members of Congress in urging @VP and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove @realDonaldTrump from the office of President in order to prevent him from causing more damage to the United States between now and Inauguration Day.
— Mike Doyle (@USRepMikeDoyle) January 7, 2021
Doyle said the removal of President Trump would “prevent him from causing more damage to the United States between now and Inauguration Day.”
RELATED STORIES
- ‘There Are Guns Drawn’: Rep. Mike Doyle ‘Sheltering In Place’ In His Office At U.S. Capitol
- Western Pa. Area Leaders React To Violence Unfolding After Protesters Breach U.S. Capitol Building In Washington, D.C.
- ‘It Just Has To Stop:’ Elected Officials Of Both Parties Condemn Violence In Washington
KDKA’s Jon Delano interviewed Doyle yesterday as he was sheltered in place in his office at the U.S. Capitol. Doyle represents the 18th District in Pennsylvania.
Other Congressmen and women have been voicing the removal of Trump, including New York Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill) who all took to Twitter today.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.