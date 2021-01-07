CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The congressman is joining other colleagues in condemning the President for yesterday's events.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Congressman Mike Doyle is calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.

Doyle (D.Pa.) tweeted on Thursday that he is joining other members of Congress who are asking that Vice President Mike Pence and the President’s Cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment.

Doyle said the removal of President Trump would “prevent him from causing more damage to the United States between now and Inauguration Day.”

KDKA’s Jon Delano interviewed Doyle yesterday as he was sheltered in place in his office at the U.S. Capitol. Doyle represents the 18th District in Pennsylvania.

Other Congressmen and women have been voicing the removal of Trump, including New York Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill) who all took to Twitter today.

