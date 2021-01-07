By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Shouting and disagreement erupted on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives early Thursday morning as Congress reconvened to count the electoral votes to officially certify the 2020 presidential election.

The disagreements and shouting happened after Pennsylvania Congressman Conor Lamb said that the objections to Pennsylvania’s vote didn’t deserve respect, nor were rooted in truth.

“These objections don’t deserve an ounce of respect, not an ounce,” said Congressman Conor Lamb as some representatives objected to the certification of the vote in Pennsylvania. “A woman died out there tonight and you’re making these objections. Let’s be clear about what happened in this chamber today – invaders came in for the first time since the War of 1812. They desecrated these halls, in this chamber, and practically every inch of ground where we work.”

The discussion occurred after the Senate rejected the objection to the Pennsylvania vote certification, moving the debate to the House.

A confrontation occurred on the House floor after Republican Representative Morgan Griffith of Virginia asked to have Rep. Lamb’s stricken from the record.

“The truth hurts, it hurts, it hurts them, it hurts this country, it hurts all of us,” Lamb said in reply. “The fact is this, we want this government to work more than they want it to fail. After everything that’s happened today, we want that more than ever. Know that, people watching at home, we want this government to work, we will make it work, they will not make it fail.”

Part of the objection to the vote, which was raised by Rep. Mike Kelly, was the expansion of mail-in voting in Pennsylvania Act 77 and if it was constitutional.

Governor Tom Wolf signed Act 77 in October of 2019, which passed the Pennsylvania House and Senate with bipartisan majorities.

“I wanted to point out to all these great lovers and supporters of the Pennsylvania legislature that it was the Republican Pennsylvania legislature that passed a Republican bill that they all voted for and supported and set up the system under which we just ran the election,” Lamb said on the floor.