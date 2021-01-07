HARRISBURG (KDKA) — While disproven claims of voter fraud during the 2020 Presidential Election reached its boiling point at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Pennsylvania lawmakers are still steaming over the outcome of a highly contested Senate race.

Voters in the 45th District are currently without leadership in the state Senate.

The swearing in ceremony in Harrisburg on Tuesday exploded into chaos as Republican lawmakers refused to seat Senator Jim Brewster (D-45).

Brewster won the district over Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli by a narrow 69 votes.

She is disputing those results in federal court.

The pending litigation led to the Tuesday session stand-off where majority leaders also removed Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, (D) PA, for trying to swear him in.

“The Senate Republicans accused me of not following the rules when I blocked their motion to exclude Senator Brewster from being sworn in. And it’s like, I wasn’t following the rules, but they weren’t following the law,” said Fetterman.

RELATED STORIES

On Thursday, Democratic leaders joined voters from the 45th District addressing the dangers of having no leadership in the state Senate during this global pandemic and economic crisis.

Aaron Moore, Voter, Arnold, PA, said “the people in Senator Brewster’s district, we’re not okay. It’s already a food desert here.”

“A discrepancy with dates should not overrule the people. I frequently disagree with Senator Brewster… however he was the better candidate and fairly won the election,” said Sarah Stulga, a voter in West Mifflin.

Some voters also expressed feeling ignored.

The Democrats are now asking people to contact majority leadership and press them to get things going.

Senator Brewster was not on the call Thursday.

But those who have spoken with him said he is still working behind the scenes and will be prepared to resume his role immediately once seated.

Sources also told KDKA he has been speaking with attorneys about resolving the issue in court.

Meanwhile, PA Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-34) issued the following statement:

“This is about fairness and due process. While we work to resolve this issue expeditiously, we are confident a brief delay in filling the seat for the 45th Senate District will not affect the balance of power in the Senate. Meanwhile, constituents in this district will continue to receive assistance with their state-related issues. We understand that this issue needs to be resolved quickly, while ensuring that the constituents of the 45th Senate District have properly elected representation.”