By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine confirmed that the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 has been detected in Pennsylvania.

The confirmed case is in Dauphin County, matching the same that was discovered in England in December.

“Pennsylvania has been preparing for this variant by working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has been sending 10-35 random samples biweekly to the CDC since November to study sequencing and detect any potential cases for this new COVID-19 variant,” Dr. Levine said. “Public health experts are in the early stages of working to better understand this new variant, how it spreads and how it affects people who are infected with it.”

The individual had tested positive after known international exposure.

A case investigation and contact tracing were performed to identify and monitor anyone that had been in close contact with the person.

The person that had tested positive for the variant has been experiencing mild symptoms, which have been resolved, and are isolating at home.

“There is still much to learn about this new variant, so we need to remain vigilant and continue to urge Pennsylvanians to stop the spread by washing their hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, downloading COVID Alert PA and answering the call,” Dr. Levine said. “Stay calm, stay alert and stay safe.”