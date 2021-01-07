WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Chaotic, wild, something they’ve never seen before is how some in Congress are describing what happened at the capitol.

Congressmen from both parties are condemning the violent siege.

Republican Mike Kelly says in part: “We resolve our disputes peacefully under the rule of law. This must stop now.”

His colleague, Guy Reschenthaler says: “The violence happening at the capital is unacceptable. The reckless events do not advance conservative values.”

Only one local congressman was available to speak with KDKA yesterday.

Democrat Mike Doyle, who represents the city and several suburbs in Allegheny County went after President Donald Trump while sheltering in place inside his DC congressional office.

“This president’s behavior, since he lost the election, and he lost the election on November 3rd, has been reprehensible,” Doyle said. “And it has to stop. It just has to stop. This is not what any Democrat, Republican, liberal or conservative thinks about when we think about this country.”

Senator Pat Toomey shares his disappointment.

“This is an absolute disgrace,” Toomey said. “I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the capitol complex.”

We’re also hearing from former presidents on the violence that took place.

Former President Barack Obama says the violence was “incited by a sitting President who has baselessly lied about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation.”

Former President Bill Clinton says the attack on the US Capitol was fueled by over four years of “poison politics.”

He tweeted he always believed America was made up of good, decent people. He went on to say, “if that’s who we are, we must reject today’s violence and move forward together.”

Former George W. Bush says he’s “appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement.”

And we’re also hearing from a former member of President Trump’s cabinet.

Former Defense Secretary, General Jim Mattis said, “violent assault on our capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump.”