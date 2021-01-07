By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — FBI Pittsburgh agents have arrested and charged a man who they say threatened law enforcement and allegedly praised attacks on America.

According to the court paperwork, 27-year-old Khaled Miah is a native of Bangladesh who moved to the United States with his family in 2003 and became an American citizen in 2009. He was a student at the University of Pittsburgh.

Miah is facing federal charges including interstate threatening communications, influencing a federal officer by threat and destruction of records.

The court paperwork accuses Miah of using a Twitter account and other electronic means to post threatening and destructive messages.

The affidavit says Miah was already under investigation and used technology “in an effort to threaten, harass, impede, intimidate and retaliate against federal investigating law enforcement officers and their family members and to obstruct and impede the federal investigation into his actions.”

Investigators say one message referred to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. It allegedly said, “Currently eating pasta and watching videos of the second plane hit the south tower.” Another message allegedly said, “The zero hour is approaching.”

In addition, investigators say Miah spent time in Washington DC driving around looking at major landmarks, and in Boston at places where the bombing happened during the marathon.

During an interview, investigators say “an associate” of Miah’s talked about him being “mentally unstable and attracted to a violent Islamic ideology.”

The FBI says they have other videos, photos and documents related to the case.

The Trib reports that Miah is set for a detention hearing this afternoon.